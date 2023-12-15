Advertise
Louisiana man sentenced after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house

Louisiana man gets 10 years after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house
Louisiana man gets 10 years after taking 13-year-old Mississippi girl from her house(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Louisiana man will spend the next 10 years in prison for taking an underaged Mississippi girl from her home.

Ronald Latiolais, 28, was convicted in federal court in March of 2023 for taking a minor across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The case began in 2019 when Latiolais met a 13-year-old girl from Monroe County, Mississippi online and began chatting with her through an app.

Despite knowing the girl was underage, Latiolais drove from his home in Gonzales, Louisiana, to Monroe County, cut a window screen out of the girl’s home, and drove her back to Louisiana.

She was found at his home in Gonzales the next day.

A judge sentenced Latiolais to 120 months in prison and five years of supervised release. After his release, he must also register as a sex offender.

