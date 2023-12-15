KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Pleasant Weather through Friday, Rain Late Friday to Saturday

It was a gorgeous weather day for the ArkLaMiss, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 60s. More of this weather is on the way Friday, but changes will soon follow. Late Friday into Saturday morning, a storm system will sweep across the region bringing much needed rain showers. The wet weather looks to end by Saturday morning. Saturday afternoon should be drier and cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s. Sunday will be a sunny day with nice conditions. This nice weather will linger through much of next week. Enjoy.Tonight, a clear sky is expected for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will lower to the low 40s.

Friday will be a sunny day with temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

Saturday will begin with rain showers that end during the morning hours. During the afternoon, it will be mostly cloudy and cool, with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be a sunny and nice weather day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Monday will be a sunny and seasonal. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the low 60s.

Thursday will be a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s.

