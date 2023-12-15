KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: Unseasonably Mild Friday, Rain Late Tonight into Saturday

Happy Friday! It’s a cool morning across the ArkLaMiss, but we warm up nicely heading into the afternoon. It’s a mostly sunny day with daytime highs reaching near 70 degrees. That’s well above average for this time of year. We have some changes in store for the weekend. A cold front brings rain into the region late tonight into Saturday morning. The rain tapers off to only a few showers in the afternoon, and temperatures reach near 60 degrees. Rainfall totals will range between 0.25″ to 1″. Sunshine and drier weather return Sunday. The pleasant weather will carry us into next week!

Friday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures top out near 70 degrees.

Tonight: Clouds increase, and rain spreads into the region, mainly after midnight.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain in the morning. Highs will reach near 60 degrees.

Sunday: Sunny with highs reaching the lower 60s.

Monday: Continued sunshine. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the middle 50s.

Wednesday: It’s a mostly sunny and warmer day. Temperatures will reach the middle 60s.

Thursday: A mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures topping out in the middle 60s.

