KNOE Friday Afternoon Forecast: Clouds to Increase This Afternoon, Rain Moves In Overnight

Good afternoon! Make sure to get outside and soak up this amazing weather today! Our next weathermaker moves into the region overnight tonight. Models continue to trend towards rain moving out earlier in the morning, but I would still keep your umbrella handy just in case. After the rain moves out tomorrow, more pleasant and seasonable conditions are expected for the rest of the week.

Today: Sunshine early will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon. High temperatures will remain above-average, topping out in the mid-upper 60s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms are expected during the morning hours. Most of the rain activity is expected to move out of the region shortly after the noon hour. High temperatures will top out in the low 60s. Chance of rain 80% before noon.

Sunday: Sunshine makes a comeback in the ArkLaMiss! High temperatures will warm up into the upper 50s.

Monday: No shortage of sunshine here! High temperatures will reach the low 60s. *First Alert! Frost & light freeze possible.*

Tuesday: More sunshine and a few passing clouds are expected. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s. *First Alert! Patchy frost possible.*

Wednesday: Abundant sunshine is expected as temperatures climb into the lower 60s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies are expected. High temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.

You can stay up to date with the latest weather information by downloading our free KNOE Weather app, or by following us on social media – Facebook: @KNOE8Weather & @JakeLambright.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.