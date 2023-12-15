I-20 passenger rail services underway for ArkLaMiss and surrounding regions

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Four city mayors across North Louisiana, along with the mayor of Vicksburg, met in downtown Monroe on Friday, Dec. 15, to announce a major milestone happening across I-20.

Coming soon to the ArkLaMiss will be a passenger rail train connecting Dallas to Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe. During the meeting of all of the area mayors, it was announced that the railroad is officially on the map and will see the beginning of plan development in Jan. 2024.

The Southern Rail Commission, which works to bring railroads throughout the southern region, will allocate $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration to fund advancements of passenger rail services across the I-20 corridor.

According to the City of Monroe, the funds set aside by the SRC will supplement federal, state, and local investments as well as support the progression of comprehensive service development plans; which include corridor scope, schedule and cost estimates.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says the idea of a passenger rail service in the area has been around for more than 30 years. And now, it’s closer to becoming a reality.

”This is going to connect our communities through different communities,” Ellis said. “From here, you can hit Meridian, Mississippi, and go to New York or you can hit Meridian and go to New Orleans or you can go to Dallas, Texas, and from there, go anywhere, right?”

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker says the railroad services will be an asset for local universities as there are several that stretch from Monroe through Shreveport.

”We’ve got two universities,” Walker said. “Louisiana Tech and Grambling State is only three miles away. So, both of those presidents have expressed to me that the fact that rail service will be incredibly for student recruitment [and] for parents to be able to come. [It] gives us another great way for students to get to our city.”

