Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

I-20 passenger rail services underway for ArkLaMiss and surrounding regions

Four city mayors across the ArkLaMiss and north Louisiana met in downtown Monroe Friday afternoon to announce a major milestone happening across I-20.
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Four city mayors across North Louisiana, along with the mayor of Vicksburg, met in downtown Monroe on Friday, Dec. 15, to announce a major milestone happening across I-20.

Coming soon to the ArkLaMiss will be a passenger rail train connecting Dallas to Shreveport, Ruston, and Monroe. During the meeting of all of the area mayors, it was announced that the railroad is officially on the map and will see the beginning of plan development in Jan. 2024.

The Southern Rail Commission, which works to bring railroads throughout the southern region, will allocate $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration to fund advancements of passenger rail services across the I-20 corridor.

According to the City of Monroe, the funds set aside by the SRC will supplement federal, state, and local investments as well as support the progression of comprehensive service development plans; which include corridor scope, schedule and cost estimates.

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis says the idea of a passenger rail service in the area has been around for more than 30 years. And now, it’s closer to becoming a reality.

”This is going to connect our communities through different communities,” Ellis said. “From here, you can hit Meridian, Mississippi, and go to New York or you can hit Meridian and go to New Orleans or you can go to Dallas, Texas, and from there, go anywhere, right?”

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker says the railroad services will be an asset for local universities as there are several that stretch from Monroe through Shreveport.

”We’ve got two universities,” Walker said. “Louisiana Tech and Grambling State is only three miles away. So, both of those presidents have expressed to me that the fact that rail service will be incredibly for student recruitment [and] for parents to be able to come. [It] gives us another great way for students to get to our city.”

RELATED CONTENT
Amtrak and SRC hold meetings to discuss development of passenger rail
I-20 passenger railroad granted half a million dollars in federal funding

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming I-20 eastbound lane closure
Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. / Source: KNOE
Legislator: Glenwood needs to stabilize finances
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
One of NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth

Latest News

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announced on Friday, Dec. 15, his plan to run for re-election in 2024.
Mayor Friday Ellis declares candidacy for a second term
OPSO arrested Vonterrius Kennedy after DNA from the scene of a shooting matched his DNA. He...
Man accused in deadly shooting that happened in July
CITIES of Monroe is hosting a coat drive to help those in need.
Share the warmth coat drive hosted in Monroe
The Louisiana Department of Health partnered with several community organizations to host the...
Share the Warmth Coat Drive