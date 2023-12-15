Grand jury indicts paramedic accused of pretending to be a doctor

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -A federal grand jury returned an indictment against a Baton Rouge paramedic after he allegedly called in prescriptions while pretending to be a doctor. Samrat Mukherjee, 35, also reportedly convinced co-workers and friends that he was a licensed medical doctor.

The indictment alleges Mukherjee called in prescriptions to various pharmacies for himself and others.

WAFB interviewed Samrat Mukherjee in 2018 while he was working as an Acadian Ambulance paramedic. (WAFB)

Mukherjee, a licensed paramedic who worked for Acadian Ambulance Service, Inc. did not attend or graduate from medical school.

His official charges include holding himself as a medical doctor and making false statements.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.