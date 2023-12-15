Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Federal appeals court refuses to reconsider ruling on Louisiana’s congressional map

By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court refused Friday to reconsider its ruling setting a deadline for the Louisiana Legislature to enact a new congressional map after a lower court found that the current political boundaries dilute the power of the state’s Black voters.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a request by Louisiana’s Republican secretary of state and other state officials to have a larger set of judges rehear the Nov. 10 decision by a three-judge panel.

That panel said if the Legislature does not pass a new map by mid-January, then the lower court should conduct a trial and “decide on a plan for the 2024 elections.” A lower court judge later extended the deadline to Jan. 30.

The political tug-of-war and legal battle over Louisiana’s GOP-drawn congressional map has been going on for more than a year and a half.

Louisiana is among states still wrangling over congressional districts after the U.S. Supreme Court in June ruled that Alabama had violated the Voting Rights Act.

Louisiana’s current map, which was used in the November congressional election, has white majorities in five of six districts — despite Black people accounting for one-third of the state’s population.

Republicans, who dominate Louisiana’s Legislature, say that the map is fair. They argue that Black populations in the state are too dispersed to be united into a second majority Black district.

Democrats argue that the map discriminates against Black voters and that there should be two majority-minority districts. Currently, five of the six districts are held by Republicans. Another mostly Black district could deliver a second congressional seat to Democrats.

Louisiana officials cited a recent decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in their petition for a new hearing before the 5th Circuit. In a 2-1 decision last month, the 8th Circuit said private individuals and groups such as the NAACP do not have the ability to sue under a key section of the Voting Rights Act. The decision, which contradicted decades of precedent, could further erode protections under the landmark 1965 law.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming I-20 eastbound lane closure
Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. / Source: KNOE
Legislator: Glenwood needs to stabilize finances

Latest News

Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announced on Friday, Dec. 15, his plan to run for re-election in 2024.
Mayor Friday Ellis declares candidacy for a second term
Mayor Friday Ellis
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis announces plans to run for re-election
Candidates have until Friday, Dec. 15 to qualify with the Cleck or Court.
Qualifying for Municipal Primary
The March 2024 elections will have many races, one of which being the race for mayor of Monroe.
Race for Monroe mayor: Who has qualified for the 2024 race so far?
Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles
Gov-Elect Jeff Landry names new heads to the Office of Motor Vehicles