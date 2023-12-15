DNA links suspect to July shooting in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A suspect has been arrested for a July shooting at an apartment complex on Chatham St. in Monroe. Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting around 11:49 p.m.

Court records say two victims were shot. One victim died at the scene and the other was transported to a local hospital for critical care. According to OPSO, evidence at the scene showed two firearms were used.

The affidavit says the victim in critical care was able to identify one of the shooters from a photo lineup. The victim said the shooter, identified as Kenneth Kennedy, was with another man. The victim did not know the second shooter’s name but said everyone referred to him as “Army Man” because he wore combat boots. Investigators submitted evidence collected at the scene. One piece of evidence was a military-style boot found in a ditch in front of the victim’s apartment with shell casings beside it.

The shoe’s insole was submitted to the crime lab for DNA analysis. Results from the crime lab show the DNA in the boot matches Vonterrius White. Investigators say video cameras at the scene show White in a Jeep Patriot at Kennedy’s apartment an hour before the shooting. The vehicle was seen circling the victim’s apartment multiple times before the shooting happened. The license plate of the vehicle was caught on video and OPSO found it was registered to White.

Court records say the investigation revealed that White is a convicted felon who has been charged with the use of dangerous weapons.

White was arrested on Dec. 14 and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center for one count of second-degree murder, one count of attempted second-degree murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held without bail.

