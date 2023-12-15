Cordell Blockson Memorial Giveaway this Christmas

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Cordell Blockson Memorial Giveaway is happening this Christmas, and today Nikki Wade-McFarland and Fredricka Wright Wade joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the giveaway.

They say Cordell Blockson always loved giving back to the community and this giveaway helps them continue his legacy. On Christmas Day, Great Free Gift Church will give toys and other donations to those in need. They will also be serving a hot meal for those that attend. The church is still taking donations if you would like to donate toys. They say they would like to give away as many bikes as they can to children who come to the event.

The giveaway will be on Christmas day at 9 a.m. at Greater Free Gift Baptist Church.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations including the church. Check out the church’s Facebook page to see where you can donate. You can also call (318) 503-4040 or (318) 503-0375.

