Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Cordell Blockson Memorial Giveaway this Christmas

The Cordell Blockson Memorial Giveaway is happening this Christmas Day for people in the community.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Cordell Blockson Memorial Giveaway is happening this Christmas, and today Nikki Wade-McFarland and Fredricka Wright Wade joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the giveaway.

They say Cordell Blockson always loved giving back to the community and this giveaway helps them continue his legacy. On Christmas Day, Great Free Gift Church will give toys and other donations to those in need. They will also be serving a hot meal for those that attend. The church is still taking donations if you would like to donate toys. They say they would like to give away as many bikes as they can to children who come to the event.

The giveaway will be on Christmas day at 9 a.m. at Greater Free Gift Baptist Church.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations including the church. Check out the church’s Facebook page to see where you can donate. You can also call (318) 503-4040 or (318) 503-0375.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
The FDA has issued a recall for cans of soda due to possible "foreign material" in the cans.
Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta Orange recalled due to possible ‘foreign material’ inside cans
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming I-20 eastbound lane closure
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
One of NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth
Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe. / Source: KNOE
Legislator: Glenwood needs to stabilize finances

Latest News

Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Charles!
The Cordell Blockson Memorial Giveaway is happening this Christmas Day for people in the...
Cordell Blockson Memorial Giveaway this Christmas
Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined...
Adopt a Pet: Meet Charles!
Memorial candles
City of Monroe mourns the loss of former Regional Airport Director, Ron Phillips