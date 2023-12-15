Advertise
City of Monroe mourns the loss of former Regional Airport Director, Ron Phillips

Memorial candles(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe is mourning the loss of former Monroe Regional Airport Director, Ron Phillips. He was 69.

The City of Monroe’s Facebook page called Phillips a “beloved member” of the community.

Visitation will take place on Friday, Dec. 15 from 5-8 p.m.

A service celebrating his life will be held in his home state of Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 16 at South Dekalb Chapel located at 4347 Flat Shoals Parkway, Decatur, GA 30034. The service will start at 9 a.m.

To express condolences or send flowers to the Phillips family, click here.

