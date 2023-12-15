Advertise
Backfiring car ignites house fire

According to the fire chief’s report, the homeowner said he was working on a car when it...
According to the fire chief’s report, the homeowner said he was working on a car when it backfired and caught fire.(Josh Hays)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT) - More than 2 dozen firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a Thursday night house fire.

Piggott Fire Chief Jeff Benbrook said his department responded to the fire at 8:53 p.m. Dec. 14 on East Castleberry Road.

More than 2 dozen firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a Thursday night house fire.(Piggott Fire Department)

According to Benbrook’s report, the homeowner said he was working on a car when it backfired and caught fire.

The fire then quickly spread, igniting approximately 20 gallons of fuel and overtaking the entire structure.

More than 2 dozen firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a Thursday night house fire.(Piggott Fire Department)

The shop was “full of paint/other flammables that made a difficult extinguish,” Benbrook stated.

He said it took 26 firefighters, including mutual aid, three hours to put out the flames.

More than 2 dozen firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a Thursday night house fire.(Piggott Fire Department)

According to the report, the fire damaged the rear of the house as well as another building next door. It also damaged several vehicles and a boat.

More than 2 dozen firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a Thursday night house fire.(Piggott Fire Department)

