Adopt a Pet: Meet Charles!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Charles.

Smith says Charles is a sweet dog. He is about five years old and weighs around 20 pounds. She says he is great in the car and on a leash. He is also housebroken.

Adoption fees for cats and dogs are currently $50.

OPAS is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032 and the shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

