Adopt a Pet: Meet Charles!

Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Charles.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Charles.

Smith says Charles is a sweet dog. He is about five years old and weighs around 20 pounds. She says he is great in the car and on a leash. He is also housebroken.

Adoption fees for cats and dogs are currently $50.

OPAS is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032 and the shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

