Adopt a Pet: Meet Charles!
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:49 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Today was another furry Friday in the KNOE studio, and Roxanne Smith from Paws of NELA joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to introduce us to Charles.
Smith says Charles is a sweet dog. He is about five years old and weighs around 20 pounds. She says he is great in the car and on a leash. He is also housebroken.
Adoption fees for cats and dogs are currently $50.
OPAS is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You are encouraged to call beforehand at (318) 323-4032 and the shelter is located at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.