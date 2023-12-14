TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming I-20 eastbound lane closure

OUACHIT PARISH, La. (KNOE) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, on Saturday, Dec. 16 there will be an eastbound lane closure on I-20 over the Ouachita River in Monroe and West Monroe. Maintenance crews will be cleaning the drains and performing routine maintenance checks.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. All lanes will be back open before 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Drivers should travel with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

To monitor road closures in your area, visit the LA DOTD’s website.

