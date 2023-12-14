Ruston recovery facility to open out-patient center in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery of Ruston is expanding to Monroe for a new state of the art out-patient recovery facility. The facility wanted to open their newest location in Monroe to continue to support their clients within the community. Lincoln Nova will be offering a variety of care options from continuing care to more introductory care programs.

“Medically assisted treatment--it includes our kind of scientific approach to therapy as well as traditional approaches so we have to blend all of those approaches to find the right one because we’re in a drug plague right now,” said community outreach coordinator Morgan Molthrop.

“And it is Christmas season, it is the most deadly time of the year for addicts and so, it’s important for them to know that if they’re struggling, we’re here for them.”

The facility is set to open December 15th. For more information about Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery visit their website.

