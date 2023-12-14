Advertise
Ouachita Parish to host 2024 US Olympic Trials for Table Tennis

(AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The 2024 US Olympic trials are coming to Ouachita Parish! Discover Monroe, City of West Monroe, and West Monroe Sports and Events will host the 2024 Olympic trials for Table Tennis and the US Junior National Table Tennis Team Trials on March 19-31.

Over 100 domestic and international players and over 250 top youth players will try to secure a spot on the US Olympic Team for Paris 2024.

President and CEO of Discover Monroe-West Monroe talked about the impact the event will have on the city.

“We are thrilled to host a new event of Olympic level competition. The US Table Tennis Olympic Trials and the US Junior National Table Tennis Team Trials will bring students and professional athletes from throughout the US to compete. The opportunity to have the national and international spotlight on West Monroe and the surrounding area for sports competitions is a huge win for our communities. We expect visitors and viewership of the competition to reach throughout the world. This event helps to provide for the table tennis sports program development along with economic impact to our parish. We are looking forward to showcasing our local hospitality to USA Table Tennis,” said Cooper.

West Monroe Sports and Events is 110,000 square feet, with eight basketball courts or 16 volleyball courts, onsite concessions, and more. It caters to all ages and interests.

“Hosting an Olympic Trail at West Monroe Sports and Events is an amazing opportunity to showcase our new facility to the United States and the World,” said Discover Monroe-West Monroe Executive Vice President of Sales, Scott Bruscato. The athletes that compete here will represent our country at the Paris 2024 Olympics. We look forward to welcoming Olympic athletes, USA Table Tennis staff, US Olympic Committee, and Para-Olympic committee members to northeast Louisiana. We know they will appreciate the southern hospitality they will receive here,” said Bruscato.

For more information, visit Discover Monroe-West Monroe’s website.

