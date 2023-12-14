One Year Anniversary of Union Parish Tornado
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:04 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On this day, one year ago, a powerful storm system produced a tornado that tracked across Union Parish, leaving a path of destruction and injuries in and near Farmerville, LA. The tornado had max wind estimated at 140 miles per hour, ranking it as an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, and was on the ground for approximately 9.1 miles. By the end of the event, there were at least 14 people injured, along with damage and destruction.
