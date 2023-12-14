Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

NASA’s longest-operating spacecraft has stopped communicating with Earth

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of...
According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is having problems communicating with its spacecraft Voyager 1.

It involves the spacecraft’s flight data system’s telecommunications unit.

According to NASA, the mission control team has only been receiving a repeating pattern of ones and zeros as if it were trapped in a loop.

No science or engineering data is being returned to Earth.

NASA said commands have been sent for the 46-year-old spacecraft to restart the flight data system, but no usable data has returned.

It could take weeks for engineers to determine the underlying cause of the issue, NASA said.

Voyager 1, along with its twin Voyager 2, are the longest-operating spacecraft in history.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police
TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of LA-15 remain closed following CMV overturning
Deadly crash on US-80 near LA-594.
Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash
The March 2024 elections will have many races, one of which being the race for mayor of Monroe.
Race for Monroe mayor: Who has qualified for the 2024 race so far?
FWFD responded to a house fire Monday morning on McCormick Avenue.
Man dies in Monroe house fire, State Fire Marshal investigating cause
Allison Michelle Wilson, 16, was last seen the first week of December and is believed to be in...
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

Latest News

Eleven years ago, the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting changed Connecticut and the entire...
Remembering the Sandy Hook Tragedy 11 Years Later
FILE - Former NBA star George McGinnis speaks during his enshrinement into the Naismith...
George McGinnis, two-time ABA champion and Indiana Mr. Basketball winner, dies at 73
William Oswald was sentenced to 40 years in prison after he was convicted of molesting his...
Former pastor sentenced to 40 years in prison for molesting daughters
The Cook County medical examiner’s office determined that she died of hypothermia and that her...
Family of woman who died in hotel freezer agrees to $10 million settlement