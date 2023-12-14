Local districts of La. Probation and Parole host 15th annual Christmas party for veterans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe and Tallulah districts of the Louisiana State Probation and Parole Office hosted the 15th annual Christmas party for residents at the Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home Thursday morning.

Officer Christopher Mims said the annual party started when military veterans with the state probation and parole office had an idea to celebrate with local veterans years back.

“We’ve been doing it for 15 years now. It got started by a couple of veterans back 15 years ago in our office and it’s continued on and expanded since then,” said Mims.

Mims said for the first time, the state probation and parole office donated items like games, a cotton candy machine, and a hotdog machine to the activity department for the Christmas party. One resident said their favorite game is bingo.

“All the residents really love bingo, and we have that as often as we can. Activities - it’s almost every day; different prizes. There would be snacks and things like candy bars, chips, and things. We’ll also have cash money to win. It’s not a whole lot but it’s fun and... it’s a pretty good turnout and everybody really enjoys it,” said Richard Eppler, who’s a resident of the home and president of the resident council.

