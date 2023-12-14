Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Local districts of La. Probation and Parole host 15th annual Christmas party for veterans

15th annual Christmas party at NELA Louisiana War Veterans Home
15th annual Christmas party at NELA Louisiana War Veterans Home(KNOE - Kenya Ross)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe and Tallulah districts of the Louisiana State Probation and Parole Office hosted the 15th annual Christmas party for residents at the Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home Thursday morning.

Officer Christopher Mims said the annual party started when military veterans with the state probation and parole office had an idea to celebrate with local veterans years back.

“We’ve been doing it for 15 years now. It got started by a couple of veterans back 15 years ago in our office and it’s continued on and expanded since then,” said Mims.

Mims said for the first time, the state probation and parole office donated items like games, a cotton candy machine, and a hotdog machine to the activity department for the Christmas party. One resident said their favorite game is bingo.

“All the residents really love bingo, and we have that as often as we can. Activities - it’s almost every day; different prizes. There would be snacks and things like candy bars, chips, and things. We’ll also have cash money to win. It’s not a whole lot but it’s fun and... it’s a pretty good turnout and everybody really enjoys it,” said Richard Eppler, who’s a resident of the home and president of the resident council.

Find more Christmas events happening throughout the region here.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
Louisiana State Police
TRAFFIC ALERT: Parts of LA-15 remain closed following CMV overturning
Deadly crash on US-80 near LA-594.
Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash
The March 2024 elections will have many races, one of which being the race for mayor of Monroe.
Race for Monroe mayor: Who has qualified for the 2024 race so far?
FWFD responded to a house fire Monday morning on McCormick Avenue.
Man dies in Monroe house fire, State Fire Marshal investigating cause

Latest News

Two students found a syringe during recess.
I.A. Lewis School awarded grant for new playground equipment
A West Monroe woman was arrested after an investigation found she allegedly raped and battered...
West Monroe woman accused of first-degree rape, battery, and ritualistic acts
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming I-20 eastbound lane closure
Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery of Ruston to open new facility in Monroe
Ruston recovery facility to open out-patient center in Monroe