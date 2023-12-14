Legislator: Glenwood needs to stabilize finances

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE has learned that Louisiana’s legislative delegation is seeking answers from Steward Health about the status of services at Glenwood Regional Medical Center.

According to State Representative Michael Echols, the legislative delegation had a call with Glenwood’s parent company, Steward Health, a couple of weeks ago. Echols said that Steward was asked about stabilizing Glenwood’s finances and bringing the level of services up. He said that Steward was to follow up with a plan to address the issues, but that has not happened as of today (Dec. 14).

In a statement to KNOE, Echols said the following:

“It’s extremely concerning that Steward Health has run the hospital so poorly that numerous services have been cut. It’s our understanding that many service providers still haven’t been paid and vendors are dramatically behind on payments. This lack [of] leadership is dramatically impacting patient care in NELA.”

On Dec. 11, KNOE reported that Glenwood and Steward Health were addressing the concerns the state had with the hospital supplies and staffing.

KNOE has independently confirmed that Glenwood’s account with Sysco, the wholesale food distributor, was past due as of Dec. 12, 2023.

Glenwood announced Jon Turton as its interim president on Nov. 1. According to news releases on Steward’s website, Turton previously served as president of Texas Vista Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas, which closed May 1, 2023.

