LaSalle Parish School board approves new safety and security public council

JENA, La. (KNOE) - A school district in northeast Louisiana is forming a public council.

Superintendent Jonathan Garrett of the LaSalle Parish School District is making plans to create a new safety and security council. The school board gave him the green light during last week’s regular meeting. Garrett said they want their students and employees to feel physically and emotionally safe. They’re hoping groups like parents, law enforcement, and mental health professionals will be a part of the council.

“And, you know, we as a school system - we don’t have every single answer and there’s a lot of really smart, creative people out there that may have some answers we haven’t thought of,” said Garrett.

According to a Pew Research Center report, they found more K-12 schools in the U.S. are tightening up their security procedures.

“So, what we want is to make our schools more safe and secure, but not just like with fencing and locked doors, which are obviously very important. But also, just like what’s going on inside our schools too; you know, how people feel at school is every bit as important as the outside safety and security,” said Garrett.

Data from the U.S. Department of Education shows that 91% of U.S. public K-12 schools used security cameras to monitor schools during the 2019-2020 school year. LaSalle Parish schools began installing security cameras before the 2023-2024 school year began.

“Seven of our 9 schools are 100% complete, and then we have two that are almost completely done, but it has been beneficial for us. They are state of the art for one, and they just give so much clarity to what’s going on inside a school,” said Garrett.

The superintendent said they will begin accepting applications from people who’d like to be a part of the council in early January 2024.

