KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Mild Sunshine Through Friday, Rain Returns Saturday

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Plan for a mostly sunny and warmer day. Temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon, which is above average for this time of year. We keep the forecast area dry through Friday. Our next weather system brings rain into the region late Friday night into Saturday. The rain and cloud cover on Saturday will put highs in the 50s. We dry out on Sunday and sunshine returns. It’s also a warmer day, with temperatures reaching the 60s. Overnight lows are back in the 30s. Expect similar weather conditions heading into next week.

Today: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s. It will be a touch breezy as well.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows fall into the lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Temperatures top out in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain likely. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Sunny and warmer. Highs will reach the lower 60s.

Monday: More sunshine. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: It’s a mostly sunny day. Temperatures will reach near 60 degrees.

