I.A. Lewis School awarded grant for new playground equipment

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Jonesboro State Bank has selected the I.A. Lewis School to receive a Pledge 10 Grant. The Pledge 10 Grant Program provides grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to support innovative ideas to address unmet community needs.

“We are thrilled to have been chosen for the Pledge 10 Grant from Jonesboro State Bank. This generous support will allow us to enhance our school’s playground, providing a more engaging and inclusive space for our students,” said Alisia Thomason, Principal of I.A. Lewis School.

Thomason hopes that the new playground will positively impact students’ physical health and create a hub for social interaction.

“Our first purchase with grant funds was a Gaga Ball Pit. It is already very popular among students, and students are working together, teaching one another the game,” said Thomason.

In addition, the school plans to purchase additional seating areas and a shade structure with the grant.

