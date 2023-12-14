Advertise
Healthy benefits of winter squash with nutritionist Jen Avis

The winter season brings many seasonal foods, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the benefits of winter squash.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The winter season brings many seasonal foods, and today nutritionist Jen Avis joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the benefits of winter squash.

Avis says winter squash is full of nutrients and makes a great side dish for meals during this season. Butternut and acorn squash are both high in nutrients and can be eaten in various ways.

Winter squash is a rich source of anti-inflammatory beta-carotene, a precursor to Vitamin A, and supports healthy vision and cell development and a healthy immune system.

