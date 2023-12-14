Boxing program for veterans with PTSD

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Delta Human Services Authority is trying to help veterans with its “Leave No Veteran Behind” initiative. They have partnered with the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 1809 and BoneKrusher Boxing Program to help veterans with post-traumatic syndrome disorder (PTSD).

Not only does physical therapy help them get in good shape, but it will help them channel their emotions.

The program itself is free for all veterans. The sessions are 30 to 40 minutes each.

Post Commander at VFW Post 1809, Christopher LeGuin, said the program is a great way for veterans with PTSD to relieve stress. Owner of BoneKrusher Gym, Sammie Crawford, said the physical training will also help build veterans’ self-esteem.

The program also lets area veterans meet and share their stories.

“This gives them a different avenue through physical training to work those issues out, and provide camaraderie with other veterans,” said LeGuin.

Crawford said, “The goal is to not push them out based on time. We want them to come in, feel comfortable, being able to express themselves while we’re working out. And hopefully, when they leave, they feel a lot more relieved than what they did when they came in.”

The program is not just for veterans, but first responders who suffer from PTSD. Both LeGuin and Crawford said they will keep this program going as long as there are veterans to serve.

BoneKrusher Gym not only helps veterans but also the youth in Northeast Louisiana. BoneKrusher Boxing Program mentors kids and at-risk adults in the community. The program provides people an outlet to express themselves through boxing, on top of getting physically fit.

Crawford works to mentor and minister to some of the youth who come into his gym. His slogan is “off the streets and into the gym”— a message he hopes to spread to people in Northeast Louisiana.

“We’re not looking for a good boxer, our goal is to mentor students to be good people in the community... So as long as we’re here, we’re available to assist that person. We’re not judging them, we assist them with anything and they don’t succeed. We’ll continue to build them up,” said Crawford.

Crawford said he also assists with job training for both the youth and adults in need. He said he also partners with other organizations to better assist people.

For more information on the veteran boxing program, you can call the VFW Post 1809 at (318) 345-4185.

You can also go to the VFW’s Facebook page, and BoneKrusher Boxing Program’s Facebook page for more information.

