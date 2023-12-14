Advertise
2023 Hurricane Season Recap

By Marcus Walter
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially ended on November 30th and looking back on the season, it was an active one. According the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration there were 20 named storms (technically 19 named storms and one unnamed storm). Of the 20 storms, 7 formed into hurricanes. Of the 7 hurricanes, 3 became major hurricanes.

While an active season, there was only one storm that made landfall in the United States. That storm was Hurricane Idalia and it made landfall across the big bend of Florida. No storm directly impacted the state of Louisiana.

This is a recap of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season. There were 20 named storms this past...
