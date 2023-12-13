TRIAD of Union Parish asks community to donate to senior Christmas food box

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - TRIAD of Union Parish is creating Christmas food boxes for low-income senior citizens and they’re asking for the community’s help. TRIAD stands for “The Right Information and Direction.”

According to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, TRIAD will be accepting canned and dry goods until Tuesday, December 19.

Those wanting to donate can drop off items at the TRIAD office located at 710 Holder Road.

TRIAD’s mission is to reduce the criminal victimization of the elderly by working with the police.

To learn more about TRIAD visit their website.

