TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle on highway in Richland Parish

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F are advising drivers to adjust their travel plans in Richland Parish due to an overturned commercial motor vehicle on LA-15.

LSP says the CMV is overturned on LA-15 near Earle Cutoff Road, and that section of the highway will be closed for an extended period. Alternate routes such as LA-133 and LA-841 are available.

This is all of the information at the moment. Check back for updates as the story develops.

