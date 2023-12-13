TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle on highway in Richland Parish
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana State Police Troop F are advising drivers to adjust their travel plans in Richland Parish due to an overturned commercial motor vehicle on LA-15.
LSP says the CMV is overturned on LA-15 near Earle Cutoff Road, and that section of the highway will be closed for an extended period. Alternate routes such as LA-133 and LA-841 are available.
This is all of the information at the moment. Check back for updates as the story develops.
