Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Teen shot dead; 3 juveniles arrested

“Evidence from this crime scene stretched from Haughton to Bossier City to Shreveport,” Bossier sheriff says
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) — An 18-year-old has been shot dead. And now three juveniles face charges in connection with his death.

Authorities say the suspects and the victim were acquaintances and had been together prior to the homicide.

“Evidence from this crime scene stretched from Haughton to Bossier City to Shreveport,” Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said Tuesday (Dec. 12). “Our men and women worked this tragic event all night, all day today and are still following up on details.”

It was shortly after 9:30 p.m. Monday when the Bossier Sheriff’s Office received a call about someone lying in the parking lot in 100 block of Walnut Ridge Lane in Haughton. That’s where deputies found a male dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene investigators were able to identify a vehicle believed to be connected to the homicide and notified surrounding law enforcement agencies. The Bossier City Police Department reported they currently were taking a report about that vehicle having been stolen.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives went to that location and were able to gather enough information to connect the theft to the homicide in Haughton.

Additional interviews and evidence led to the identification of the suspects.

One juvenile was arrested early Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder. Detectives arrested the other two juveniles later Tuesday.

“I am extremely proud of our dedicated detectives, crime scene investigators and deputies,” Whittington said. “... The Bossier Sheriff’s Office will spare no effort to make sure those who choose to violate the law are held accountable for their actions.”

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the homicide to call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

KSLA News 12 gives you the First Alert on breaking news and weather in the ArkLaTex.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe
Deadly crash on US-80 near LA-594.
Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash
The suspect of an overnight shooting in Union Parish is now dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect of Union Parish homicide dies at Monroe home in officer-involved shooting
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood addressing staffing, supply concerns
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Early morning house fire leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating

Latest News

Forsythe Park Tennis Project
Monroe city officials reveal Forsythe Park Tennis Courts Project
Hail
BBB makes hail damage victims aware of scammers
The Better Business Bureau says when sudden weather events happen, like hail storm, many...
BBB makes hail damage victims aware of scammers
Representative Julia Letlow says Congress is working on ways to help farmers who have been...
The financial impact drought on farmers