Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Race for Monroe mayor: Who has qualified for the 2024 race so far?

The March 2024 elections will have many races, one of which being the race for mayor of Monroe.
The March 2024 elections will have many races, one of which being the race for mayor of Monroe.(Source: City of Monroe // KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Qualifying for the March 23, 2024, elections opened on Dec. 13 and will run through Dec. 15. Monroe mayor is one of the many races that will be on the ballot.

These are the candidates who have qualified for the Monroe mayor race so far:

Dec. 13

  • Betty Ward Cooper (D)

So far, no other candidates have qualified for the race. Be sure to check back for updates as the qualification cycle continues.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on US-80 near LA-594.
Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Ari Isabella, daughter of Jasmine and Lamar Anderson, is the latest addition to the KNOE family!
Good Morning ArkLaMiss anchor welcomes new baby into the world
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Dry for Now, Rain Returns Saturday

Latest News

Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles
Gov-Elect Jeff Landry names new heads to the Office of Motor Vehicles
Ducks
Congress sends legislation authorizing permanent electronic duck stamp to president’s desk
Governor-elect Jeff Landry has announced state representative Richard Nelson will serve as his...
Landry Names Dept. of Revenue Secretary
Election Results: Winn Parish
Winn Parish Police Juror District 3 general election results