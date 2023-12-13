Race for Monroe mayor: Who has qualified for the 2024 race so far?

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Qualifying for the March 23, 2024, elections opened on Dec. 13 and will run through Dec. 15. Monroe mayor is one of the many races that will be on the ballot.

These are the candidates who have qualified for the Monroe mayor race so far:

Dec. 13

Betty Ward Cooper (D)

So far, no other candidates have qualified for the race. Be sure to check back for updates as the qualification cycle continues.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.