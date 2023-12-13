NELA hunters urged to test deer heads for Chronic Wasting Disease

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is urging Northeast Louisiana hunters to test any deer heads they harvest for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There are 13 free CWD Testing Collection points located throughout the NELA region.

LDWF State Deer Program Manager Johnathan Boredelon gave some insight into the disease.

“CWD is 100 percent fatal to deer and there is currently no treatment,” said Boredelon. “CWD is found in 32 states, and we have had confirmed cases of CWD in Tensas Parish. Deer show no outward signs of the disease until it is very advanced, so testing is required to identify infected animals. We are asking hunters to bring the head of any deer they harvest in the four-parish control area so we can test the animals and help slow the spread of the disease.”

The process is quick and free to hunters. All they have to do is fill out a collection card stating when and where they harvested the deer, place the card in an envelope, place the envelope and the deer head in a plastic bag, then put the bag in a cooler. All of the supplies for the drop-off will be at the collection site.

Testing usually takes two about weeks. If the deer head tests positive for CWD, the hunter will be notified.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there is no evidence that CWD can infect humans, they still recommend that CWD-positive deer shouldn’t be eaten by people.

The following is a list of NELA collection sites:

Town of Farmerville 308 Thomas Street, Farmerville, LA 71241

Northeast Union Fire District 2252 LA-143, Marion, LA 71260

Crossett Road U-Pakit 10400 Crossett Road, Bastrop, LA 71220

Tensas River NWR .3 miles South of I-20 at the Waverly exit on Highway 577

Tallaluh U-Pakit 120 Highway 128, St. Joseph, LA 71366

Big Lake WMA North of LA Highway 4, 12 miles East of Gilbert, LA

Buckhorn WMA 3217 Highway 128, St. Joseph, LA 71366

Buck Fever Taxidermy 3083 Highway 65, Newellton, LA 71357

Wisner Location 387 Kansas St. Wisner, LA 71378

Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Resource Center 8554 Highway 65, Waterproof, LA 71375

2S Feed and Seed 203 Fairbanks St., Jonesville, LA 71343

LADOTD Maintenance Facility 2201 E.E. Wallace Blvd., Ferriday, LA 71334

Richard K. Yancey WMA 21 miles South of Vidalia on Highway 15



To learn more about CWD in Northeast Louisiana, visit the LDWF’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.