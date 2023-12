MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway juvenile. Allison Michelle Wilson, 16, was last seen the first week of December and is believed to be in the Monroe area.

If anyone has information on Wilson’s whereabouts, contact MPSO at (318) 281-4141.

