Monroe city officials reveal Forsythe Park Tennis Courts Project

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and other city officials broke ground Wednesday morning on the Forsythe Park Tennis Courts Project. The Project includes a new clubhouse and events center, upgrades to the current tennis courts and will add two brand new pickleball courts.

Neville students and faculty were in attendance and said they are thrilled about the project.

“The students being able to come over especially at the state tournament hopefully we’ll be able to keep it here with this big addition of the courts,” Neville tennis player Maxwell Butler said. “It means a lot to have that kind of home field advantage.”

The project is a part of the City’s Master Plan and the total investment for it is $5.8 million. Discover Monroe-West Monroe and Captial Infrastructure Funds supported the project.

