Man dies in Monroe house fire, State Fire Marshal investigating cause

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating an early morning house fire in Monroe that left one dead. The fire happened around 1:45 a.m.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A man has died after a home caught on fire on Monday, Dec. 11, around 1:45 a.m. The Ouachita Parish Fire Department responded to the call in the 200 block of Tennessee St. where they found his body in the living room area of the home.

Official identification is still pending with the parish Coroner’s Office, but SFM says the man is believed to be the 63-year-old homeowner.

After assessing the scene and getting witness statements, deputies believe the fire began in the room where the victim was found. Deputies are unable to rule out the possibility of electrical malfunction associated with improper use of power strips as the cause of the fire at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Deputies were unable to locate working smoke alarms in the home. The SFM urges all Louisiana residents to have working smoke alarms in their homes. If you need assistance with getting a smoke alarm, you can register for a free one through Operation-Save-A-Life on the State Fire Marshal website.

