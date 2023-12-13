Advertise
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Dry for Now, Rain Returns Saturday

with Meteorologist DeVonte’ Dixon
By DeVonte' Dixon
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Happy Wednesday! It’s a chilly morning across the ArkLaMiss, with areas of patchy frost possible. That will give way to a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures are once again topping out in the 60s this afternoon. The quiet weather continues through Friday. Rain takes over on Saturday, but we’re not expecting any severe weather. Highs fall back into the 50s. We dry back out on Sunday, with temperatures aiming for the 60s. Sunshine returns on Monday!

Today: Patchy frost is possible early, then partly sunny. Highs top out in the middle 60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. It’s a warmer night, with temperatures cooling into the lower 40s.

Thursday: Sun and cloud mixed with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain on tap. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs reaching the lower 60s.

Monday: A sunny and pleasant day. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

