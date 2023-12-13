KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Dry for Now, Rain Returns Saturday

It’s a mostly sunny to partly cloudy afternoon with temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. The quiet weather continues through Friday. Rain takes over on Saturday, but we’re not expecting any severe weather. While most of the rain activity will be during the morning, a few showers may linger into the afternoon. Highs fall back into the 50s. We dry back out on Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the 60s. Sunshine returns on Monday!

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs top out in the low to mid 60s.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. It’s a warmer night, with temperatures cooling into the lower 40s.

Thursday: Sun and cloud mixed with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday: A mixture of sun and clouds. Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain on tap. Temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs reaching the lower 60s.

Monday: A sunny and pleasant day. Temperatures top out in the lower 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

