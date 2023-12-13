KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: Quiet Weather Through the Week, Rain for Saturday

It was a pleasant weather day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures reached the low and mid 60s, a touch above normal for this time of year. Tonight will be a touch warmer than last night, but it still will be chilly for this time of year. For the rest of the week, a mix of sun and clouds are expected with temperatures in the mid 60s. Friday will bring more clouds and, late in the day, a few showers are likely. Rain showers are expected for Saturday morning, with some lingering into Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and dreary, but sunshine returns for Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with temperatures down to the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Thursday will be a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Saturday will bring rain showers to the region with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sunday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the low 60s.

Tuesday will be a sunny day with temperatures in the low 60s.

