Holiday travel outlook for the busiest time of year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Many people will dust off their suitcases and travel this holiday season. It is one of the busiest times to hit the roads or skies.

The American Automobile Association (AAA) projects 7.5 million air travelers this holiday season. That is more than 2019′s record of 7.3 million passengers, which was hit just before the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAA stated the ten-day travel period between Christmas and New Year’s is expected to be the busiest it has ever been at United States airports. In Monroe, experts believe it will be smooth sailing.

Monroe Regional Airport Director, Charles Butcher, said he spoke with station managers at the airport and does not think they will see anything out of the ordinary. He said the previous Thanksgiving weekend, Delta Airlines flights were a little busy but American Airlines were pretty normal.

“It could be a little more busier, but I don’t foresee it being a huge issue. I mean it’s going to be more of a normal week. It’s going to be a regular week, I don’t foresee us having any travel delays here at this airport,” said Butcher.

Butcher recommended giving yourself extra time at larger airports because they do see more of an influx of travelers than our local airports.

AAA recommends air travelers make a plan ahead of time–including traveling to the airport. They recommended reserving your parking spot ahead of time to save you time and money. The agency said you should remove all valuables from your vehicles, lock your doors, and roll up your windows. Also, take a picture of your parking spot to remember where you parked.

Butcher said even if you are traveling in a smaller airport, it is smart to arrive a couple of hours early to get your luggage checked and make it through the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

“We have 2 flights going out at 6 o’clock in the morning so give yourself plenty of time. We also have some midday flights. So all of our airlines go out at banks so they have a midday flight, early morning flight, and afternoon to late afternoon flight. So just make sure you give yourself plenty of time, make sure you get here at least 45 minutes early because they will close the flight for checking in 45 minutes prior to departure,” said Butcher.

For more information on holiday travel outlook, visit AAA’s website.

To find out your flight status at the Monroe Regional Airport click here.

To find out what items you can and cannot bring, visit TSA’s website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.