Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on US-80 near LA-594.
Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Ari Isabella, daughter of Jasmine and Lamar Anderson, is the latest addition to the KNOE family!
Good Morning ArkLaMiss anchor welcomes new baby into the world
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Dry for Now, Rain Returns Saturday

Latest News

The March 2024 elections will have many races, one of which being the race for mayor of Monroe.
Race for Monroe mayor: Who has qualified for the 2024 race so far?
The United Way opens agency program applications each year as to work with and engage with a...
Applications opening soon for United Way of NELA’s annual agency program
TRIAD of Union Parish asks community to donate to senior Christmas food box
Louisiana State Police
TRAFFIC ALERT: Overturned vehicle on highway in Richland Parish
Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is expected to open in Bossier City, La. sometime in 2025.
Cordish Companies to hold groundbreaking ceremony for renovation of DiamondJacks property