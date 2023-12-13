Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Congress sends legislation authorizing permanent electronic duck stamp to president’s desk

Ducks
The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the bipartisan Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 following Senate passage in July.(Ducks)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Congress is sending President Joe Biden legislation to sign into law championed by U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Roger Marshall, M.D. (R-KS) and Angus King (I-ME) authorizing an electronic stamp for use through the entirety of a waterfowl hunting season.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday passed the bipartisan Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 following Senate passage in July.

This will allow hunters access to an electronic duck stamp via their smartphone to meet the requirement that they purchase a Federal Duck Stamp and carry it while in the field.

“Arkansas is the duck hunting capital of the world. This legislation will improve access for sports enthusiasts who enjoy this outdoor tradition and are committed to preservation of waterfowl habitat. I’m proud Congress has advanced this legislation to the president’s desk to be signed into law,” said Boozman, a member of the Migratory Bird Conservation Commission, which invests federal funds generated by the Duck Stamp in wetland preservation.

“I’m proud Congress has advanced our bipartisan legislation to authorize a convenient, electronic Duck Stamp that hunters in West Virginia and across the country can use for the entire waterfowl season,” said Manchin. “As Co-Chair of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and as an avid sportsman myself, I understand how important our hunting and fishing culture is to who we are as West Virginians and Americans. This commonsense step will allow even more people to enjoy duck hunting and the great outdoors and I look forward to seeing it signed into law.”

“Some of my fondest memories include hunting with my dad and now with my own sons back in Kansas. I’m proud Congress advanced this commonsense legislation that makes accessing duck stamps easier and drives more dollars to conservation programs so that families can continue to experience America’s vast wilderness for years to come,” said Marshall.

“From Bean Boots to Old Town Canoes, generations of Maine people have pioneered innovations to make getting outdoors easier. Decades later, this same commitment still drives sportsmen and women across our state and is the guiding principle of the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus,” said King. “The Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 embraces 21st-century technology to make the great outdoors more accessible than ever. I’m proud that Congress was able to work together on a bipartisan basis to continue making recreational activities a simpler pursuit for all.”

The Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023 builds off a successful pilot program validating E-Stamps for 45 days and extends use for the entire waterfowl season. Arkansas and 27 other states currently participate in the pilot program.

Duck Stamps will still be available for purchase from the post office and other authorized retailers.

The legislation is also cosponsored by Senators Tom Carper (D-DE), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA). Companion legislation was introduced in the House of Representatives by Congressmen Garret Graves (R-LA) and Mike Thompson (D-CA).

The legislation is backed by a number of leading conservation and wildlife organizations including the Congressional Sportsmen’s Caucus and Ducks Unlimited.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on US-80 near LA-594.
Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Ari Isabella, daughter of Jasmine and Lamar Anderson, is the latest addition to the KNOE family!
Good Morning ArkLaMiss anchor welcomes new baby into the world
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast: Dry for Now, Rain Returns Saturday

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 12/13
Allison Michelle Wilson, 16, was last seen the first week of December and is believed to be in...
Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
FWFD responded to a house fire Monday morning on McCormick Avenue.
Man dies in Monroe house fire, State Fire Marshal investigating cause
Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is expected to open in Bossier City, La. sometime in 2025.
Cordish Companies to hold groundbreaking ceremony for renovation of DiamondJacks property
Many people will dust off their suitcases and travel this holiday season. It is one of the...
Holiday travel outlook for the busiest time of year