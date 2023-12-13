The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t dinner theatre is this weekend

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Kayla’s Kitchen in Downtown West Monroe is partnering with Twin City Entertainment to perform The Christmas That Almost Wasn’t dinner theatre this weekend. Kristopher Kelley with the West Monroe West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce joined Good Morning ArkLaMsis today to discuss the event.

The dinner theatre is only one night on Saturday, Dec. 16. The show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $50.

Kelley says all proceeds from the event will benefit the Adopt-A-School program which the Chamber partners with to ensure student success. This event is sure to be fun for the whole family.

If you would like to purchase tickets to the dinner theatre, visit the Camber’s website or give them a call at (318) 325-1961.

