BBB makes hail damage victims aware of scammers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Parts of northeast Louisiana saw some hail this past weekend.

The Better Business Bureau said when sudden weather events happen, like a hail storm, many people may be prepared - specifically for the protection of a car or home. Jo Ann Deal, who’s the regional director of the BBB of NELA - Region 4, said hail damage is difficult to assess and the amount it will take to fix it is hard to figure out.

That’s why the BBB said to find out if your insurance policy covers hail damage and find a reputable company that makes repairs before someone comes knocking on your door. It can save you from being deceived.

“Most importantly, you should call your own insurance company if your car or home is damaged and have someone you know and trust make an assessment. Don’t rely on strangers and definitely leery of people who come door to door,” said Deal. “In the city of Monroe, they’re required to have a peddlers license in order to come door to door, so if you don’t want people approaching your home, you should post a ‘No Trespassing’ sign.”

The BBB said if you don’t think your insurance agent is giving you the proper service or information, the Northeast Louisiana Bar Foundation offers free legal advice the third Tuesday of each month at Grace Episcopal Church in Monroe.

The BBB provided additional tips on how to avoid scams:

- Find out if you’re covered. Your insurance policy may cover hail damage. If you haven’t already, call your insurance company to report the damage and discuss how to proceed with repairs. Make sure you understand how your insurance company will reimburse your repair costs. Take photos and videos of the damage.

- Ask for a timeline. Find out how long the repair will take. If damage was heavy in your area, it may take longer to schedule the repairs. Make sure to ask whether the company offers rental vehicles or has a plan to obtain a rental vehicle for the duration of the repair.

- Get everything in writing. Be sure all work is explained in the contract, including cleanup, waste disposal, start and completion dates. Any verbal agreements made should be included in the contract.

- Do your research. After an insurance adjuster has surveyed your hail damage, you will need to find a reputable company to make repairs.

- Check with the Better Business Bureau to find a trustworthy business, such as roofing contractors or auto body shops.

- Get several bids.

- Don’t pay large fees upfront or in cash.

- BBB recommends consumers solicit bids from at least three different companies.

- All bids should be in writing and should provide a full description of the services to be provided.

