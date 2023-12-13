Advertise
Attorney General Griffin honors Arkansas’s top law enforcement officers of 2023

Attorney General Tim Griffin honored law enforcement officers from across Arkansas at the 2023 Officer of the Year Awards luncheon.
Attorney General Tim Griffin honored law enforcement officers from across Arkansas at the 2023 Officer of the Year Awards luncheon.(WTVG)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Attorney General Tim Griffin honored law enforcement officers from across Arkansas at the 2023 Officer of the Year Awards luncheon on Tuesday.

“The Officer of the Year Awards honor the bravery, service, and unwavering commitment to others that law enforcement officers provide Arkansans every day through their noble and often thankless work,” Griffin said.

Those honored from Region 8 are listed below:

Clay County: Trooper Richard Drum, Arkansas State Police

Cleburne County: Game Warden Briston Gould, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

Craighead County: Trooper First Class Tanner Middlecoff, Arkansas State Police

Crittenden County: Trooper Garrett Byrd, Arkansas State Police

Cross County: Officer Brittney Eskridge, Wynne Police Department

Fulton County: Sergeant Justin Nowlin, Arkansas State Police

Greene County: Special Agent Anthony Hill, Arkansas State Police

Independence County: Special Agent Sean Riegle, Arkansas State Police

Izard County: Lieutenant Matthew Adams, Arkansas Division of Correction

Jackson County: Corporal Dustin Smith, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

Lawrence County: Trooper Isaac Lawson, Arkansas State Police

Mississippi County: Chief Glen Austin, Keiser Police Department

Poinsett County: Trooper First Class Tommy Fitzgerald, Arkansas State Police

Randolph County: Corporal Nicholas Poulsen, Arkansas State Police

Sharp County: Corporal Moye E. Hawkins, Arkansas State Police

Stone County: Lieutenant Jenifer Osborn, Stone County Sheriff’s Office

St. Francis County: Lieutenant Rodney Myers, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

White County: Sergeant Brandon Brown, Bald Knob Police Department

Woodruff County: Corporal Kurt Ziegenhorn, Arkansas State Police

