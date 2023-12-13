Applications opening soon for United Way of NELA’s annual agency program

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Applications for the United Way of Northeast Louisiana’s annual agency program are opening soon for any registered 501c3 agency located in the 12 NELA parishes and that provides health and human services in line with the United Way’s organization goals.

The United Way opens agency program applications each year as to work with and engage with a variety of community agencies that work to address the needs of the community. Last year’s application cycle accepted 41 partner agency programs that provide the NELA community with services needed most.

“While our enduring partnerships with current agency programs are invaluable, the start of our annual application process provides an exciting opportunity to discover and engage with other community agencies addressing additional needs,” said Ashley West, community impact chair at United Way NELA. “As we embrace the new year, United Way remains committed to upholding the highest accountability standards, serving as the gold standard for both prospective applicants and our steadfast existing partners.”

United Way NELA works to improve education, financial stability, and health within local communities. One way the organization achieves its goal of having a local impact is by partnering with and investing in community programs.

“As supporters contribute to United Way of Northeast Louisiana in the coming year, they empower local volunteers, representing diverse segments of our community, to discern the most impactful investments in critical issues and areas,” said Daniel Taylor, chair of United Way NELA’s Board of Directors. “This approach underscores our commitment to accountability, aligning United Way with the community’s aspirations and driving tangible results. Our volunteers diligently review and approve funding recommendations on an annual basis, ensuring a focused and effective impact.”

The application cycle opens on Jan. 8, 2024. The deadline for pre-application submissions is Jan. 24.

To submit an application, visit unitedwaynela.org/our-partners. For questions, contact Kim Lowery, Vice President of Community and Organizational Strategy at United Way of NELA a (318)-998-9212 or klowery@unitedwaynela.org.

