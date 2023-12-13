Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

50 Cent celebrates approval of G-Unit production studio in Shreveport

Rapper 50 Cent attends an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana...
Rapper 50 Cent attends an NBA basketball game between the Sacramento Kings and the Indiana Pacers in Sacramento, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas)(José Luis Villegas | AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (WVUE) - Rapper and entrepreneur Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson secured unanimous city council approval to establish a G-Unit Films and Television studio in Shreveport.

The lease for Millennium Studio, which is owned by the city, costs $2,400 annually with Jackson’s company managing building maintenance. The lease is for 30 years with an option to renew for an additional 15 years.

Councilwoman Tabitha Taylor, speaking to KSLA News 12, says the decision will move Shreveport back into the entertainment sphere.

“We already know that 50 Cent is a mighty mogul in the entertainment business,” Taylor told the news outlet following the decision on Tuesday (Dec. 12). “But, the residual effects for local businesses here is what’s going to be felt. We have rebranded Shreveport in the entertainment industry, and now we are considering ourselves back again as an entertainment mecca.”

50 Cent celebrated the news Wednesday morning on social media, sharing images of the studio.

“All roads lead to Shreveport if you ready to work in film and television. G-Unit Studios is officially in Louisiana,” he wrote.

G-Unit Films and Television has produced the series “Power,” “Black Mafia Family,” and “For Life.” The company is reportedly eyeing a TV adaptation of “8 Mile,” according to Complex.

Beyond the entertainment landscape, 50 Cent heralded the move as a significant moment of unity for the city.

“The significance of this picture is great. A Republican mayor’s office and a democratic majority City Council have never voted unanimously together on anything,” 50 Cent said in a lengthier statement to his fans. “This picture is historic. This day actually represents the future of Shreveport. Betting on me is not a gamble. It’s a sure thing.”

Shreveport shares new details on 50 Cent's lease of Millennium Studios
Shreveport shares new details on 50 Cent's lease of Millennium Studios

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deadly crash on US-80 near LA-594.
Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash
Michael Snyder (third from left) and family. Snyder died due to a heart attack while rocking...
Father dies unexpectedly rocking his baby to sleep
Ari Isabella, daughter of Jasmine and Lamar Anderson, is the latest addition to the KNOE family!
Good Morning ArkLaMiss anchor welcomes new baby into the world
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast: Dry for Now, Rain Returns Saturday

Latest News

The Gerontology Education, Research, And Outreach Institute, Or GERO, at the University of...
Educating seniors to avoid scams
The Labor Day weekend is bringing "Christmas-like sales" to this one local business.
Labor Day bringing ‘Christmas-like sales’ to local business
Louisiana Economic Development and other groups are working to help small businesses in the area.
Small Business Outreach Support Seminar
ULM's Pelican Cup Competition is growing.
ULM's Pelican Cup Competition Expands Statewide
The district's business manager discovered signed invoices for "massive quantities of chicken...
National Chicken Wing Day: Places you can find deals