Zoo Buddy: Bantam Chickens!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Meet Desi! He’s a banty, or bantam, chicken at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.

General Curator Lisa Taylor says they’re from Southeast Asia and sailors brought them from the Java, Indonesia area.

She says they gained popularity from there and now a lot of people have them as pets.

“Yeah, these guys are omnivores. Chickens love to eat a variety of different things from grains to bugs to worms,” explains Taylor.

They’re building a new exhibit for the chickens and pheasants that will be much larger and more interactive.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. This year, the boat ride will stay open for the winter months. You can get tickets at the front office.

Jungle Bells is coming up on Dec. 16th from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. During that time, you’ll get free admission into the zoo. There will be food trucks, vendors, animal encounters, and visits with Santa Claus. On this day, the train and boat rides do still have a fee.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.