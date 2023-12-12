Youth program created to involve the students in local government

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Youth Commission is a program for high school students, and it gives them firsthand experience with government agencies. Specifically, they partner with the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

High school student, Akeyna Travis, was inspired to start the Ouachita Parish Youth Committee when she went to a police jury meeting, and she did not see anyone her age. Travis brought the idea to Shane Smiley, the President of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury. Smiley and his colleagues got on board to help.

Travis said it is important for kids her age to be involved in local government because they are the next generation of leaders.

“Research shows that in order to measure a community’s success you must look at the youth because we are the up-and-coming generation. Eventually, our youth will be the business owners, policymakers, and educators of the future, so we have to prepare now,” said Travis.

The Ouachita Parish Youth Commission is just getting started this year, and they are now accepting applications for their first membership for the year 2024.

Eight high school juniors will be selected to take part in the program. The deadline to apply for the upcoming year is Thursday, December 14th.

Travis said the selected students will find solutions for issues they see in their community. They will organize events to get others involved in local government.

The program is under the Ouachita Parish Workforce, and members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury will help mentor students throughout the program and beyond.

“So we’re planning to host 6 events this year, along with 12 community service appreciation projects. It’ll really just give the youth an opportunity in the community to not only be involved in their government, but to share their voice, share their opinions, and share their ideas,” said Travis.

While the Ouachita Parish Youth Commission is made up of high school students, Travis said she wants to focus on all members of the community.

For more information on the Ouachita Parish Youth Commission, head to their website.

To apply, click here.

