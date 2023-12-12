Advertise
Upcoming events at Dixie Center for the Arts

The Dixie Center for the Arts in Ruston has many upcoming events, and today Tom Faber joined Good Morning ArkALMiss to talk about some of the events.
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:38 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Faber says the Dixie just won Best Venue at the NELA Music Awards.

This Saturday, Dec. 16, John Ford Coley will be performing. Other events at the Dixie include:

  • Christmas movie at the Dixie
  • Mike Dawes with special guest Christine Lenee
  • Black Angels over Tuskegee - Saturday, Jan. 20

For more information on upcoming events, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

