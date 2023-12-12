Advertise
Town of Sterlington officials met with community to recap 2023 accomplishments

Officials with the town of Sterlington met with the community tonight to recap 2023.
By Gabby Ballew
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STERLINGTON, La. (KNOE) - The Mayor of Sterlington, members of the city council, and the chief of police held a recap about what they accomplished this year at Revival Pizza on December 11. They also discussed their vision for 2024.

“We want these people to come in and have the commercial infrastructure here to spend money and their tax dollars stay in Sterlington,” said Mayor Matt Talbert.

Over the last year in Sterlington, Mayor Matt Talbert said there have been quite a few improvements made to the town to attract more businesses and people. Some of the projects include a new road behind Marion State Bank and new batting cages at the Sterlington Sports Complex.

“All these projects we do are good for business development,” said Talbert.

The town has also been applying and pushing for grant money to pay off its debt and continue to improve Sterlington. Town council member Zach Howse said this has been one of the biggest challenges for the town.

“We are just consistently working down debt. That’s really our main focus,” Howse said. “I think we’ve done a really good job this year of making sure that we’re going and getting outside dollars, so we’re getting a lot of grants and federal dollars, a lot of state dollars to come in and help us with projects in the town.”

The town has received close to one million dollars in funding to complete other projects such as sewer repairs.

“We had quite a few big sewer projects that we were able to replace and repair and upgrade our system that is just slowly being overrun by the amount of people coming in,” said Howse.

According to Chief of Police Barry Bonner, one of the other accomplishments the town has achieved is bringing down the crime rate.

“Now we’ve got the lowest crime rate in Northeast Louisiana. You know, our violent crimes are nearly zero. Home invasions, zero. Murder, zero,” Bonner said.

The town is becoming a safer place to live, according to Chief Bonner.

“We’re not just enforcing traffic laws or arresting folks, but we’re also helping them. I think just that environment grows where people want to move their families here. They want to stay here and because of the safety and that is what makes us safe,” said Bonner.

Mayor Talbert said the town’s future is bright in 2024 as long as they keep doing what they are doing.

“I think we continue on the path we’ve been on in 2023 and that’s applying for a lot of funding, continue to try to push these projects, and continue to see commercial development. I think this time next year, we’ll look back on 2024 and be happy with what we saw,” says Mayor Talbert.

