Ruston addiction center expanding into Monroe with outpatient facility

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery announced on Dec. 12 that the company will expand into the Monroe area with an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) facility, which is set to open on Dec. 15.

Jim Henry, administrator of LNVR, said the new Monroe facility will bring the community a much-needed new approach that will include things such as a workbook authored by LNVR’s staff, a weekly lecture series, and a Collaboration Lab.

