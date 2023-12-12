Advertise
What's Your Story
Feed Your Soul
Good Morning ArkLaMiss

Ruston addiction center expanding into Monroe with outpatient facility

Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery is opening a new outpatient treatment center in Monroe.
Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery is opening a new outpatient treatment center in Monroe.(Source: Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lincoln Nova Vital Recovery announced on Dec. 12 that the company will expand into the Monroe area with an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) facility, which is set to open on Dec. 15.

Jim Henry, administrator of LNVR, said the new Monroe facility will bring the community a much-needed new approach that will include things such as a workbook authored by LNVR’s staff, a weekly lecture series, and a Collaboration Lab.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Victim dead following Union Parish shooting, suspect dies same night in Monroe
The suspect of an overnight shooting in Union Parish is now dead after an officer-involved...
Suspect of Union Parish homicide dies at Monroe home in officer-involved shooting
A house fire in the Grier Heights area of Charlotte left one person seriously injured.
Early morning house fire leaves one dead, State Fire Marshal investigating
Glenwood Regional Medical Center
Glenwood addressing staffing, supply concerns
Billy's Boudin and Cracklins'
Billy’s Boudin and Cracklins launches new website that offers shipping nationwide

Latest News

Deadly crash on US-80 near LA-594.
Monroe motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle crash
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
KNOE Tuesday Afternoon Forecast With Meteorologist DeVonte' Dixon
Jonesboro first responders arrived to the scene of a house fire Sunday morning.
Man accused of setting house on fire
Meet Desi! He’s a banty, or bantam, chicken at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo in Monroe.
Zoo Buddy: Bantam Chickens!