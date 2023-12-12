Ouachita Clerk of Court’s office seeks to digitize 7 million+ courthouse record pages

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The office of the Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court is working toward digitizing archived records that date back as early as the 1800′s.

The room above the basement of the clerk of court’s office houses thousands of pages of property records dating back centuries. The office is seeking to digitize all those pages plus more.

“So, some of the types of documents that we would like to have accessed are marriage applications, marriage licenses, wills, successions, things like that,” said Deputy Clerk Leslie Lawson Caillouet.

KNOE reporter Kenya Ross took a trip down to the clerk of court’s office basement - viewing rows of archived civil and criminal records. While in the basement, Lawson Caillouet pulled out a naturalization paper from 1810. She said they’re working with a local vendor to digitize 3,886,105 pages of archived records at the courthouse. That’s not including the additional 3,354,895 pages that are stored offsite.

“It’s important to preserve history in paper form. We’re the custodian of the records, so it’s important that we keep that history protected,” said Lawson Caillouet. “So with the community, this is immeasurable. We’re talking about a global scale. Anyone can sit down at any location, log on to our website, and be able to access these records.”

Right now, the clerk of court’s office currently has some modern-day records digitized on an existing database. They say it’s going to take more than $1.5 million to create their software to store more records. So far, they’ve requested more than $200,000 in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act through the Ouachita Parish Police Jury. According to the deputy clerk, once they secure the funding, it will take about two years to digitize seven million plus courthouse record pages.

